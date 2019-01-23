Need To Know: Future Lifestyle Fashions Limited (NSE:FLFL) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Future Lifestyle Fashions Limited (NSE:FLFL).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Future Lifestyle Fashions

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by Chairman Shailesh Haribhakti for ₹59m worth of shares, at about ₹422 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of ₹419. They might be selling for a variety of reasons, but it’s hard to argue this is a bullish sign. Arguably, insider selling at around current prices should give us reason to reflect on whether the stock is fully valued at the moment.

We note that in the last year insiders divested 456.31k shares for a total of ₹190m. In total, Future Lifestyle Fashions insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The sellers received a price of around ₹417, on average. It’s not particularly great to see insiders were selling shares around current prices. But we don’t put too much weight on the insider selling, since sellers could have personal reasons. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Future Lifestyle Fashions Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Future Lifestyle Fashions. Specifically, insiders ditched ₹33m worth of shares in that time, and we didn’t record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it’s hard to argue that all the directors think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Future Lifestyle Fashions insiders own about ₹1.8b worth of shares. That equates to 2.2% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.