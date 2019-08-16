What Should You Know About The Future Of Newcrest Mining Limited's (ASX:NCM)?

Based on Newcrest Mining Limited's (ASX:NCM) earnings update on 30 June 2019, analysts seem fairly confident, with earnings expected to grow by 34% in the upcoming year, though this is noticeably lower than the previous 5-year average earnings growth of 62%. By 2020, we can expect Newcrest Mining’s bottom line to reach US$749m, a jump from the current trailing-twelve-month of US$561m. Below is a brief commentary around Newcrest Mining's earnings outlook going forward, which may give you a sense of market sentiment for the company. For those interested in more of an analysis of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

Can we expect Newcrest Mining to keep growing?

The longer term view from the 9 analysts covering NCM is one of negative sentiment. Broker analysts tend to forecast up to three years ahead due to a lack of clarity around the business trajectory beyond this. To understand the overall trajectory of NCM's earnings growth over these next fews years, I've fitted a line through these analyst earnings forecast to determine an annual growth rate from the slope.

This results in an annual growth rate of -6.2% based on the most recent earnings level of US$561m to the final forecast of US$458m by 2022. EPS reaches $0.48 in the final year of forecast compared to the current $0.73 EPS today. Fall in earnings appears to be a result of revenue declining at an average annual rate of -0.3%. By 2022, margins are projected to decline from 15% to 13% as a result in a faster fall in profits.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Newcrest Mining, I've put together three key aspects you should look at:

