What Should You Know About The Future Of Rémy Cointreau SA's (EPA:RCO)?

Rémy Cointreau SA's (EPA:RCO) most recent earnings announcement in July 2019 confirmed that the company gained from a small tailwind, leading to a single-digit earnings growth of 7.4%. Investors may find it useful to understand how market analysts perceive Rémy Cointreau's earnings growth trajectory over the next few years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. Note that I will be looking at net income excluding extraordinary items to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

Analysts' outlook for this coming year seems optimistic, with earnings increasing by a robust 21%. This growth seems to continue into the following year with rates arriving at double digit 37% compared to today’s earnings, and finally hitting €242m by 2022.

While it’s informative understanding the growth rate year by year relative to today’s figure, it may be more beneficial to determine the rate at which the company is moving every year, on average. The benefit of this technique is that it ignores near term flucuations and accounts for the overarching direction of Rémy Cointreau's earnings trajectory over time, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To calculate this rate, I've inserted a line of best fit through analyst consensus of forecasted earnings. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 12%. This means that, we can anticipate Rémy Cointreau will grow its earnings by 12% every year for the next few years.

