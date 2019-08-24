What Should You Know About The Future Of Webjet Limited's (ASX:WEB)?

As Webjet Limited (ASX:WEB) announced its earnings release on 30 June 2019, it seems that analyst forecasts are fairly optimistic, with earnings expected to grow by 45% in the upcoming year against the past 5-year average growth rate of 24%. Presently, with latest-twelve-month earnings at AU$60m, we should see this growing to AU$87m by 2020. Below is a brief commentary on the longer term outlook the market has for Webjet. Investors wanting to learn more about other aspects of the company should research its fundamentals here.

What can we expect from Webjet in the longer term?

The longer term view from the 7 analysts covering WEB is one of positive sentiment. Generally, broker analysts tend to make predictions for up to three years given the lack of visibility beyond this point. To reduce the year-on-year volatility of analyst earnings forecast, I've inserted a line of best fit through the expected earnings figures to determine the annual growth rate from the slope of the line.

ASX:WEB Past and Future Earnings, August 24th 2019 More

By 2022, WEB's earnings should reach AU$129m, from current levels of AU$60m, resulting in an annual growth rate of 23%. This leads to an EPS of A$0.99 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of A$0.47. With a current profit margin of 16%, this movement will result in a margin of 24% by 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Webjet, I've compiled three essential factors you should further research:

