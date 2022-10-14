What we know about Gabriel Torres, the police officer killed in Raleigh mass shooting

A 29-year-old Raleigh police officer was among the five people killed in a mass shooting Thursday in northeast Raleigh.

Officer Gabriel Jesús Torres was off-duty at the time of the shooting, but was on his way to work when he was shot and killed the Hedingham neighborhood, Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said Friday morning. Torres was not in uniform or in his patrol car when he was shot, she said.

Patterson said Torres had been with the department for 18 months. Social media posts appear to show that Torres was previously a U.S. Marine.

Records obtained by The News & Observer show Torres lived in the Hedingham neighborhood, near the Neuse River Greenway.

Torres leaves behind his wife and one child, Patterson said.

In a statement posted to Facebook, the Raleigh Police Protective Association said the organization is “committed to Officer Torres’s family and are in the process of setting up fundraising efforts that are approved and authorized by the family.”

“We ask all of you to please pray and keep in your thoughts Officer Torres and the other victims of this senseless act of evil,” the association said.

News of another law enforcement officer’s death rattled the community still reeling from the fatal shooting of Wake Sheriff’s Deputy Ned Byrd in August. Byrd, a K-9 officer, was killed while on-duty.

Patterson said Thursday’s shooting adds to the “stress and trauma” that officers are facing.

It’s been 20 years since a Raleigh Police officer was killed. That was Sept. 10, 2002, when Officer Charles R. Paul hit a guard rail on Interstate 40 as he attempted to catch up to a speeding vehicle, The N&O reported.

News of a Raleigh officer’s death was delivered next to the city’s police memorial

Anna Johnson and David Raynor contributed to this story.

This is a developing story and will be updated.