Do You Know What GAIL (India) Limited's (NSE:GAIL) P/E Ratio Means?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to GAIL (India) Limited's (NSE:GAIL), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Based on the last twelve months, GAIL (India)'s P/E ratio is 8.39. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 12%.

How Do I Calculate GAIL (India)'s Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for GAIL (India):

P/E of 8.39 = ₹121.7 ÷ ₹14.51 (Based on the year to March 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each ₹1 of company earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Does GAIL (India)'s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (19.3) for companies in the gas utilities industry is higher than GAIL (India)'s P/E.

NSEI:GAIL Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 8th 2019

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that GAIL (India) shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with GAIL (India), it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Notably, GAIL (India) grew EPS by a whopping 37% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 6.5% annually, over the last five years. With that performance, I would expect it to have an above average P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does GAIL (India)'s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

GAIL (India)'s net debt is 2.9% of its market cap. So it doesn't have as many options as it would with net cash, but its debt would not have much of an impact on its P/E ratio.

The Verdict On GAIL (India)'s P/E Ratio

GAIL (India) has a P/E of 8.4. That's below the average in the IN market, which is 13.6. The EPS growth last year was strong, and debt levels are quite reasonable. If the company can continue to grow earnings, then the current P/E may be unjustifiably low.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself.