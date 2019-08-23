Need To Know: Galliford Try plc (LON:GFRD) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Galliford Try plc (LON:GFRD), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.'

Galliford Try Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO of Partnerships & Regeneration and Member of Executive Board Stephen Teagle for UK£57k worth of shares, at about UK£6.33 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£5.82. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 17882 shares worth UK£109k. In the last twelve months Galliford Try insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

LSE:GFRD Recent Insider Trading, August 23rd 2019 More

Does Galliford Try Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Based on our data, Galliford Try insiders have about 0.2% of the stock, worth approximately UK£1.4m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Do The Galliford Try Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Galliford Try insiders are doubting the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.