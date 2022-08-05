seb_ra / iStock.com

It’s (almost) time to start the weekend! Catch up on today’s top financial stories now before you head out. See you on Monday!

The Big Lead: Gas Prices Are Falling Nationwide, Except in These States

Analysts say that recent nationwide declines in gas prices come from lower demand at the pump and a drop in crude oil prices, The Wall Street Journal reports. However, not every state is seeing big price drops.

Read the full story here

Business Spotlight: 17 States With Back-to-School Tax Holidays

Whether your back-to-school shopping list includes new tech or just new clothes, you might be able to save on your purchases if you live in one of these 17 states that have back-to-school tax holidays.

Read the full story here

That’s Interesting: How Much the Average Person in Your State Received in Stimulus

To determine the amount the average person in each state received in stimulus payments, GOBankingRates used IRS data to generate a state-by-state breakdown.

Read the full story here

Bonus: Check Out GOBankingRates’ Small Business Spotlight 2022

In case you missed it, our 2022 Small Business Spotlight is live! Check out featured local businesses from across the United States and find out how you can support small businesses.

Read the full story here

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: GO in the Know: Gas Prices Are Falling Nationwide & Top Financial News for August 5