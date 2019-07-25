Do You Know What Globe Textiles (India) Limited's (NSE:GLOBE) P/E Ratio Means?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Globe Textiles (India) Limited's (NSE:GLOBE), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. What is Globe Textiles (India)'s P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 6.46. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 15%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Globe Textiles (India):

P/E of 6.46 = ₹23.95 ÷ ₹3.71 (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

Does Globe Textiles (India) Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that Globe Textiles (India) has a lower P/E than the average (9.9) P/E for companies in the luxury industry.

NSEI:GLOBE Price Estimation Relative to Market, July 25th 2019 More

Globe Textiles (India)'s P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Globe Textiles (India)'s earnings per share grew by -9.3% in the last twelve months. And earnings per share have improved by 25% annually, over the last three years. But earnings per share are down 1.3% per year over the last five years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting Globe Textiles (India)'s P/E?

Globe Textiles (India)'s net debt is considerable, at 208% of its market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you must keep in mind that these debt levels would usually warrant a relatively low P/E.

The Verdict On Globe Textiles (India)'s P/E Ratio

Globe Textiles (India)'s P/E is 6.5 which is below average (14.3) in the IN market. It's good to see EPS growth in the last 12 months, but the debt on the balance sheet might be muting expectations.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.