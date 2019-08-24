Do You Know What Globus Spirits Limited's (NSE:GLOBUSSPR) P/E Ratio Means?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. To keep it practical, we'll show how Globus Spirits Limited's (NSE:GLOBUSSPR) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Based on the last twelve months, Globus Spirits's P/E ratio is 11.33. That means that at current prices, buyers pay ₹11.33 for every ₹1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Globus Spirits:

P/E of 11.33 = ₹95.65 ÷ ₹8.44 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each ₹1 of company earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does Globus Spirits Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that Globus Spirits has a P/E ratio that is roughly in line with the beverage industry average (11.4).

NSEI:GLOBUSSPR Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 24th 2019 More

That indicates that the market expects Globus Spirits will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. So if Globus Spirits actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. Further research into factors such as insider buying and selling, could help you form your own view on whether that is likely.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Globus Spirits's 134% EPS improvement over the last year was like bamboo growth after rain; rapid and impressive. And earnings per share have improved by 34% annually, over the last three years. So you might say it really deserves to have an above-average P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Globus Spirits's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Globus Spirits has net debt worth 84% of its market capitalization. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you should absolutely keep in mind it has significant borrowings.

The Bottom Line On Globus Spirits's P/E Ratio

Globus Spirits's P/E is 11.3 which is below average (12.9) in the IN market. While the EPS growth last year was strong, the significant debt levels reduce the number of options available to management. If the company can continue to grow earnings, then the current P/E may be unjustifiably low.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.