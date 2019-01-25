Need To Know: GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

GMS Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Director Ronald Ross bought US$1.6m worth of shares at a price of US$16.02 per share. So it’s clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. Nonetheless, we consider it positive if insiders want to buy at around the current share price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders bought 226.37k shares for a total of US$3.7m. In total, GMS insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. They paid about US$16.25 on average. It’s great to see insiders putting their own cash into the company’s stock, albeit at below the recent share price (US$18.98). You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:GMS Insider Trading January 25th 19 More

Insiders at GMS Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we’ve seen significant insider buying at GMS. Overall, 3 insiders shelled out US$3.3m for shares in the company — and none sold. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership of GMS

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that GMS insiders own 4.2% of the company, worth about US$33m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it’s enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About GMS Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Insiders likely see value in GMS shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for GMS.

