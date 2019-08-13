Need To Know: Godrej Agrovet Limited (NSE:GODREJAGRO) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Godrej Agrovet Limited (NSE:GODREJAGRO), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Godrej Agrovet Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider, Pramod Sahu, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for ₹6.8m worth of shares at a price of ₹527 each. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of ₹463. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In the last twelve months insiders netted ₹69m for 134k shares sold. Insiders in Godrej Agrovet didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NSEI:GODREJAGRO Recent Insider Trading, August 13th 2019 More

Godrej Agrovet Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Godrej Agrovet. Specifically, insiders ditched ₹14m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Godrej Agrovet insiders own about ₹8.8b worth of shares (which is 9.9% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Godrej Agrovet Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, Godrej Agrovet makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company.