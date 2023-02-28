Find Out If You Got a Pell Grant as Student Loan Forgiveness Enters Supreme Court

agrobacter / Getty Images

Students who received a Pell Grant to help pay for college could be eligible for double the standard amount of student loan forgiveness under President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. If you have federal student loans and earn less than $125,000 (or $250,000 for married couples), you can qualify for up to $10,000 in debt cancellation. But if you had a Pell Grant, you could receive up to $20,000 in loan forgiveness.

Of course, this all depends on if the Supreme Court rules in favor of the Biden administration on the matter of whether or not said forgiveness plan is, in fact, legal. Arguments are set to be heard beginning Feb. 28.

This debt cancellation is not taxable by the federal government, although you may be subject to state taxes.

So, the question on the minds of many graduates and former college students right now, as they think back, is: “How do I know if I got a Pell Grant?”

Fortunately, it’s easy to find out, according to Forbes Advisor. First, log into the Federal Student Aid site at StudentAid.gov. Then, visit the Aid Summary page. You’ll see the details of all your federal student loans and Pell Grants. You can even check the amount of your loans and aid and see the payoff status for loans. Those who have currently filed loan forgiveness applications and have had them approved will nonetheless have to wait until the legal dispute surrounding the forgiveness plan is settled.

In the meantime, you don’t have to make any federal student loan payments, since payments are on pause until the end of August 2023. However, if you will have any remaining debt after forgiveness — that is, you owe more than $20,000 if you received a Pell Grant or $10,000 otherwise — it may be a good idea to continue making payments if you can afford it.

