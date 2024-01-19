What we know about the Grace Fellowship Church member who died at a youth retreat

Kara Hanks was an active member at Grace Fellowship Church in Fort Thomas, a voracious reader and a mother to two children. She died suddenly on Sunday while chaperoning a youth retreat.

Kentucky State Police said Hanks and another woman were found unresponsive after a "suspected carbon monoxide exposure" at the Bluegrass Palace in Langley, which is in eastern Kentucky near Pikeville.

Other information, like the condition of the other woman who was hospitalized, has been shared with the public.

Jeff Blankenship, an attorney for the family and church, told The Enquirer Friday morning that the "sudden and devastating" death was accidental.

Here's what we know about Melbourne resident Hanks, 44, and what happened to her.

Why don't we know what caused her death?

State police said no foul play is suspected in Hanks' death.

A trooper told The Enquirer Thursday there's an ongoing investigation into the case and there have been no further developments.

In an initial press release, police said Hanks' body had been sent to the state medical examiner's office for an autopsy. No results have been shared with the public as of Friday morning.

Who was Kara Hanks?

The Enquirer could not immediately reach Hanks' family and friends for an interview. But here's what we learned from her online obituary:

Hanks is a Fort Thomas native who was married to Ben Hanks and had two children, Ellarie “Elly” and Porter Hanks. She had a large extended family, including four siblings and 31 nieces and nephews.

She was active at the Grace Fellowship Church in Fort Thomas where she "led numerous Bible studies, conducted classes on suffering well in chronic pain, and guided others through biblical lament all while ministering to and mentoring countless young people."

Her home library was well used and contained her treasured first edition copy of "The Chronicles of Narnia" series. The book she read most was the Bible.

"Above all she wanted people to know her Savior and the Gospel of Jesus Christ," the obituary said.

What does the church have to say?

The church said in a statement to Fox19, "Our ministry staff is counseling now with the families and the youth who attended the retreat. We grieve the loss of Kara, a true servant of Jesus Christ and we recognize the deep impact the loss will have on the hearts and persons of all our congregation, especially the youth who worked with this very special lady closely in our youth ministry."

According to a Facebook post, a group of more than two dozen young people was set to attend a winter youth retreat over the long Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend.

The church's website features ways people can help the family, including a meal train sign-up, a link to Kara's memorial fund, and information about how to contribute to the family's expenses.

The church declined to comment to The Enquirer. It instead referred The Enquirer to Blankenship, the attorney, who also briefly spoke on behalf of the family.

Is fatal carbon monoxide exposure common?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website says at least 420 people in the United States die from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning every year. About 100,000 people end up in the emergency room from it.

The risk increases during the winter because carbon monoxide is found in fumes from heating devices like furnaces, kerosene heaters and portable generators. When heating devices are used in enclosed or partially enclosed areas, people and animals can die from breathing in carbon monoxide, which is an odorless and colorless gas.

The gas can cause symptoms like headache, nausea and vomiting, but people who are sleeping might not experience any symptoms, the CDC website said.

The organization has a guide with tips to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, like ensuring detectors are up to date, keeping vents and flues clear, and not leaving a car running in an enclosed space.

