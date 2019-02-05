Do You Know What Granules India Limited’s (NSE:GRANULES) P/E Ratio Means?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at Granules India Limited’s (NSE:GRANULES) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Granules India has a P/E ratio of 11.23, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying ₹11.23 for every ₹1 in prior year profit.

How Do I Calculate Granules India’s Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Granules India:

P/E of 11.23 = ₹85.2 ÷ ₹7.59 (Based on the year to December 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each ₹1 the company has earned over the last year. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the ‘E’ increases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

It’s great to see that Granules India grew EPS by 12% in the last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 13% per year over the last five years. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio.

How Does Granules India’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that Granules India has a lower P/E than the average (19.4) P/E for companies in the pharmaceuticals industry.

This suggests that market participants think Granules India will underperform other companies in its industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Granules India, it’s quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Granules India’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Granules India’s net debt is 43% of its market cap. This is enough debt that you’d have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Bottom Line On Granules India’s P/E Ratio

Granules India has a P/E of 11.2. That’s below the average in the IN market, which is 16.2. The company does have a little debt, and EPS growth was good last year. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue. Since analysts are predicting growth will continue, one might expect to see a higher P/E so it may be worth looking closer.