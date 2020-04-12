What You Need To Know About The Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Analyst Downgrade Today

One thing we could say about the analysts on Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic.

After the downgrade, the consensus from Greenhill's four analysts is for revenues of US$252m in 2020, which would reflect a discernible 7.9% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of US$336m in 2020. The consensus view seems to have become more pessimistic on Greenhill, noting the sizeable cut to revenue estimates in this update.

The consensus price target fell 25% to US$13.00, with the analysts clearly less optimistic about Greenhill's valuation following this update. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Greenhill, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$19.00 and the most bearish at US$9.00 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. Over the past five years, revenues have declined around 0.5% annually. Worse, forecasts are essentially predicting the decline to accelerate, with the estimate for a 7.9% decline in revenue next year. Compare this against analyst estimates for companies in the wider industry, which suggest that revenues (in aggregate) are expected to grow 2.2% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while it does have declining revenues, the analysts also expect Greenhill to suffer worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The clear low-light was that analysts slashing their revenue forecasts for Greenhill this year. They're also anticipating slower revenue growth than the wider market. The consensus price target fell measurably, with analysts seemingly not reassured by recent business developments, leading to a lower estimate of Greenhill's future valuation. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Greenhill after today.

After a downgrade like this, it's pretty clear that previous forecasts were too optimistic. What's more, we've spotted several possible issues with Greenhill's business, like its declining profit margins. Learn more, and discover the 3 other warning signs we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

