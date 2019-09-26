You know Greta Thunberg. Meet 15 other young climate activists taking on world leaders

A group of 16 children from five continents, including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, have filed a legal complaint against five countries that could require them to change laws to amplify the fight against climate change.

It comes, in part, with the two Global Climate Strikes that bookended the United Nations' Global Climate Summit. The second of the strikes is scheduled Friday, a week after millions of people marched to take action on climate change.

The five countries named in the complaint are Argentina, Brazil, France, Turkey and Germany.

"They were named since they are the highest emitters that have ratified the UN Convention of the Rights of the Child, on which the complaint is built," Thunberg said in a tweet on Tuesday, adding that the United States, China and Saudi Arabia have not ratified the treaty.

The United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child was ratified in 1989 and aims to protect the rights of children. It is the most widely-ratified human rights treaty in history.

"The argument is that by not doing enough to mitigate or adapt to climate change, the respondents have failed to fulfill the duty to serve the interests of the children's right to life, health and culture," said Erica Lyman, a professor of international environmental law at Lewis & Clark College.

If the young climate activists win in their complaint, the United Nations will make recommendations to those five countries based on their obligations under the treaty.

"While the recommendations are not legally binding, these nations have committed to follow the recommendations," according to a statement from Earthjustice, which is representing the young activists. "The obligations spelled out under the Convention on the Rights of the Child are binding."

Lyman said the United Nations would tell the countries that the children's rights are not being protected and that they are "disregarding and not fulfilling their obligations to mitigate and adapt to climate change."

"These children want recognition that current trends suggest that their inheritance is a climate change crisis, and they want bold, brave, and precautionary action to mitigate it," she said.

In a press conference Monday announcing the complaint, the 16 young climate activists ranging in age from 8 to 17 stood shoulder-to-shoulder explaining the toll climate change has had on their communities. They hail from 12 countries across five continents, ranging from the Arctic regions of Sweden to the tropical Marshall Islands. Some have a history of climate activism, while others only recently were galvanized to act.

Though Thunberg's thundering and direct address to the United Nations General Assembly elicited the most media attention, these young people at the conference are just as outspoken.

"This is the right thing to say, and this is the truth, and this is our life that is being harmed and our future," said Brazilian activist Catarina Lorenzo, 12.

Carlos Manuel, a 17-year-old who lives in Palau, a small island country in the western Pacific Ocean, criticized larger nations that are creating the most emissions.

"I want bigger countries to know that us small island nations are the most vulnerable countries to be affected by climate change," he said. "Our homes are being slowly swallowed up by the ocean."

Below is a look at who the young activists are, according to information from the complaint. Though they're from all across the world, they're unified by their stories of climate change ravaging their homes and livelihoods.

Greta Thunberg, 16; Stockholm, Sweden

The most well-known of the group is Greta Thunberg, who started skipping school on Fridays in Sweden to protest political inaction on climate change outside the Swedish parliament. Through social media, her #FridaysForFuture protests spread globally.

And she's become the face of the youth movement. In August, she sailed from the United Kingdom to New York City on a two-week zero-emissions boat voyage. The trip was so she could attend the United Nations meeting on climate, where she passionately called out politicians again for their inaction.