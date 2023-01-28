What We Know About the Gun Used in the Monterey Park Shooting

The semi-automatic Cobray pistol recovered in the Monterey Park, California, shooting, was modified with what appears to be a homemade suppressor. The gun is a subcompact variation of a MAC-10 pistol.

A suppressor, by design, muffles the sound of a gunshot by redirecting and slowing expelled gases from the barrel after the gun has fired. Plans exist online for how to make suppressors from readily available parts such as car oil filters.

Scott Richardson, a licensed firearm dealer in Oregon who manufactures and repairs suppressors, said the suppressor attached to the gunman’s pistol looked homemade. “The original MAC-10 and Cobray suppressors looked nothing like that,” he said.

Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times

The Cobray model firearm was manufactured in the 1970s and 1980s. It has several features that make it an illegal assault weapon in California, including the combination of a threaded barrel and the ability to accept a detachable magazine.

“They are not very accurate, and a bit heavy,” said Edward Gardner, executive director of the Liberal Gun Club.

Sheriff Robert Luna of Los Angeles County said that the gunman purchased the pistol in 1999 in Monterey Park but that the gun was not registered in the state of California. Investigators who searched the suspect’s home found hundreds of rounds of ammunition and items that suggested he was manufacturing homemade firearm suppressors, Luna said. Forty-two shell casings and a large-capacity magazine were recovered at the scene.

Improbably, the homemade suppressor may have played a role in preventing further violence. After opening fire at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park on Saturday night, the gunman traveled to another dance studio in nearby Alhambra. There, Brandon Tsay, whose family operates the second ballroom, was able to wrestle the weapon away from the gunman.

Surveillance footage of the encounter shows the gun in context and how large the suppressor was compared with the body of the gun and the gunman.

Story continues

“One aspect of using such a long suppressor is that it seems to me like the other guy was able to use the suppressor against the attacker,” said Richardson, who reviewed the surveillance footage. “More length equals more leverage when grabbing the gun. He is able to push the barrel up and away from himself.”

Law enforcement officials recovered two other firearms in connection with the attack: one rifle from the suspect’s residence and one pistol from his vehicle. Both were registered to the suspect. The police said the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound using the pistol.

Luna said that the suspect had been arrested in 1990 for unlawful possession of a firearm, but it was unclear what weapons were involved in that case.

© 2023 The New York Times Company