Here’s what we know about the guns fired at the Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade

Two 9mm handguns were used in the mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rally last week, both by men wounded when the gunfire erupted, court documents show.

Those two men — Lyndell Mays of Raytown, and Dominic M. Miller of Kansas City — are both linked to the weapons and have been charged with second-degree felony murder in the shooting, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced in a Tuesday afternoon news conference at the Jackson County Courthouse in downtown Kansas City.

Their medical conditions were not disclosed.

Charging documents revealed that a Taurus G3 9mm and a Glock 9mm handgun were recovered by the police, according to the document.

The Glock was found on the ground in an apparent pool of blood, near where Mays fell on the ground after he was shot, according to the probable cause statement.

“Mays pulled his handgun first,” Baker said, referencing the evidence that has been gathered by investigators so far.

The magazine of the Glock had six live 9mm rounds in a 15-round capacity magazine., with a live round in the chamber.end

Miller was found with the Taurus 9mm, according to the document.

The document also states that during the autopsy of the lone fatality, Johnson County mother and disc jockey Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a .38-caliber class bullet was recovered from her body.

“A ballistic comparison of the bullet recovered from the female victim and the firearms recovered in relation to the homicide was conducted and it was determined the bullet recovered from the female was fired from the Taurus G3 9mm, the firearm Miller acknowledged possessing and firing,” the document states.

Detectives also observed multiple 9mm and .40 caliber shell casings just north of the intersection of West Pershing Road Kessler Road, where the shooting occurred.

The shooting occurred shortly before 2 p.m. on Feb. 14 as hundreds of thousands of Chiefs fans were celebrating the team’s Super Bowl victory against the San Francisco 49ers. Shots fired on the west side of Union Station sent hundreds of people scrambling for cover.

The charges are the latest in the investigation into the mass shooting that killed Lopez-Galvan and injured at least 39 others, including 25 with gunshot wounds, according to the probable cause statement.