Do You Know What H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA's (FRA:2HRA) P/E Ratio Means?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA's (FRA:2HRA) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, H&R GmbH KGaA has a P/E ratio of 15.02. That means that at current prices, buyers pay €15.02 for every €1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for H&R GmbH KGaA:

P/E of 15.02 = €6.85 ÷ €0.46 (Based on the year to March 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

Does H&R GmbH KGaA Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. If you look at the image below, you can see H&R GmbH KGaA has a lower P/E than the average (21.2) in the chemicals industry classification.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that H&R GmbH KGaA shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

H&R GmbH KGaA's earnings per share fell by 47% in the last twelve months. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 23% per year over the last three years. This might lead to low expectations.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

H&R GmbH KGaA's Balance Sheet

H&R GmbH KGaA has net debt equal to 27% of its market cap. You'd want to be aware of this fact, but it doesn't bother us.

The Verdict On H&R GmbH KGaA's P/E Ratio

H&R GmbH KGaA's P/E is 15 which is below average (19.2) in the DE market. Since it only carries a modest debt load, it's likely the low expectations implied by the P/E ratio arise from the lack of recent earnings growth.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.