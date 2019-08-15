Do You Know What Hafary Holdings Limited's (SGX:5VS) P/E Ratio Means?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. To keep it practical, we'll show how Hafary Holdings Limited's (SGX:5VS) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Hafary Holdings has a P/E ratio of 7.01, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying SGD7.01 for every SGD1 in prior year profit.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Hafary Holdings:

P/E of 7.01 = SGD0.16 ÷ SGD0.023 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.'

Does Hafary Holdings Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (10.1) for companies in the trade distributors industry is higher than Hafary Holdings's P/E.

This suggests that market participants think Hafary Holdings will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Hafary Holdings saw earnings per share improve by -3.3% last year. And earnings per share have improved by 4.0% annually, over the last five years. But earnings per share are down 4.0% per year over the last three years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

So What Does Hafary Holdings's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Hafary Holdings has net debt worth a very significant 198% of its market capitalization. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you're comparing it to other stocks.

The Verdict On Hafary Holdings's P/E Ratio

Hafary Holdings trades on a P/E ratio of 7, which is below the SG market average of 12.6. The meaningful debt load is probably contributing to low expectations, even though it has improved earnings recently.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.