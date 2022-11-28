What to know about Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano
Residents of Hawaii's Big Island are preparing for the possibility of an eruption from Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano which erupted in 1984.
Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, started erupting at the state's Volcanoes National Park on Sunday night. The volcano last erupted in 1984. Vladimir Duthiers and Errol Barnett have more.
Thermal camera footage shows Mauna Loa eruptionThe video shows thermal camera footage of the onset of the #MaunaLoa eruption from the volcano's summit. The temperature in degrees C is shown by the colored scale bar on the right. USGS
As Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano awakens from a decades-long slumber, officials are not only warning those in the area about ash fall and airborne gases but also the potential for volcanic glass fibers known as "Pele's Hair."
Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, started erupting Sunday night, the U.S. Geological Survey said as it raised the alert level for the volcano from an "advisory" to a "warning."
