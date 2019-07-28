Do You Know About Hawesko Holding AG’s (FRA:HAW) ROCE?

Today we'll evaluate Hawesko Holding AG (FRA:HAW) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Hawesko Holding:

0.11 = €25m ÷ (€368m - €135m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, Hawesko Holding has an ROCE of 11%.

Is Hawesko Holding's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. It appears that Hawesko Holding's ROCE is fairly close to the Consumer Retailing industry average of 9.1%. Independently of how Hawesko Holding compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

Hawesko Holding's current ROCE of 11% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 26% ROCE. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently. The image below shows how Hawesko Holding's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Hawesko Holding.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Hawesko Holding's ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Hawesko Holding has total liabilities of €135m and total assets of €368m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 37% of its total assets. With this level of current liabilities, Hawesko Holding's ROCE is boosted somewhat.

What We Can Learn From Hawesko Holding's ROCE

Hawesko Holding's ROCE does look good, but the level of current liabilities also contribute to that. Hawesko Holding looks strong on this analysis, but there are plenty of other companies that could be a good opportunity.