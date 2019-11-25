Do You Know What Hays plc's (LON:HAS) P/E Ratio Means?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Hays plc's (LON:HAS) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Based on the last twelve months, Hays's P/E ratio is 14.90. That means that at current prices, buyers pay £14.90 for every £1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Hays:

P/E of 14.90 = £1.66 ÷ £0.11 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Does Hays's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (21.9) for companies in the professional services industry is higher than Hays's P/E.

LSE:HAS Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 25th 2019

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Hays shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with Hays, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Hays shrunk earnings per share by 3.0% last year. But EPS is up 13% over the last 5 years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Hays's Balance Sheet

Hays has net cash of UK£130m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Bottom Line On Hays's P/E Ratio

Hays has a P/E of 14.9. That's below the average in the GB market, which is 17.1. The recent drop in earnings per share would almost certainly temper expectations, the healthy balance sheet means the company retains potential for future growth. If that occurs, the current low P/E could prove to be temporary.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.