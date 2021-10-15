What you need to know heading into the Dodgers Braves series
Here's what the Dodgers had to say about Wilmer Flores' check swing that ended the Giants' season.
Hopefully, the missed calls don't have a decisive impact on the game's outcome.
The MLB rulebook is fuzzy about what is a check swing.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said it was an organizational decision to start Corey Knebel in Game 5, instead of Julio Urias against the Giants.
Mike Shildt put up a 252-199 record in four seasons as the team's manager.
The best reactions from Twitter after the Giants' season came to an end on a controversial check swing call.
The rumors have percolated in industry circles for weeks. Wednesday’s developments may have caused the rumors to transmogrify into an official report. Via Michael McCarthy and A.J. Perez of FrontOfficeSports.com, Caesaers Sportsbook “is preparing go after” ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Schefter’s contract expires in the summer of 2022. A buzz has been building among those in [more]
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa is about to become a free agent, and he discussed the possibility of joining the Mets or Yankees.
The Houston Astros reportedly will "most likely" be without their top starting pitcher, Lance McCullers Jr., for the 2021 ALCS vs. the Boston Red Sox.
Red Sox right-hander Nathan Eovaldi didn't hold back when asked about his feelings toward the Astros ahead of the 2021 American League Championship Series.
Right-hander Corey Knebel will serve as the Dodgers' opener ahead of Julio Urías in Game 5 of the National League Division Series tonight.
There's a history this season of bad checked swing calls for the Dodgers and Giants.
Several have asked about the status of Jon Gruden’s much-hyped 10-year, $100 million contract, given his resignation after five games of his fourth season. Here’s a look at some of the issues relevant to whether and to what extent he gets paid. First, the resignation generally waives all rights to ongoing compensation. This assumes, however, [more]
In perhaps the greatest chapter in the history of the Dodgers-Giants rivalry, the Dodgers prevail, winning an intense five-game playoff series.
The National League Division Series between the Giants and the Dodgers ended on a sour note. Here is how the baseball world reacted.
Giants fans were not happy with first base umpire Gabe Morales after the Game 5 loss.
