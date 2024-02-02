What you need to know before heading to the polls for Saturday’s Democratic primary

Voters who would like to cast a ballot in the Democratic presidential primary head to the polls on Saturday. Here are some frequently asked questions with answers from Beaufort County and South Carolina elections boards.

When can I vote?

Polling places in Beaufort County will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone in line before 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Where can I vote?

If you are unsure where to cast your ballot, go online to scVOTES.gov and enter your personal information to find the location of your precinct and a sample ballot.

A list of precincts and their addresses is available on the Beaufort County elections board’s website at beaufortcountysc.gov.

Voters in the Bluffton 1D, Bluffton 2A, Bluffton 2E and Bluffton 5E precincts, which usually vote at the Rotary Community Center at Oscar Frazer Park, will instead vote at First Zion Missionary Baptist Church, located at 10 Robertson St. in Bluffton. The precincts will move back to the original locations after this primary.

Who is on the ballot?

The following candidates are on the Democratic presidential primary:

Joseph R. Biden

Dean Phillips

Marianne Williamson

Do I have to be a Democrat to vote in the primary?

No. In South Carolina’s open primaries, you can vote in either the Republican or Democratic primary, but you can’t vote in both.

When is the Republican primary?

Saturday, Feb. 24.

Why aren’t the primaries on the same day?

State law allows political parties to set the dates for their own political primaries.

What do I need to bring with me?

Voters must have a current and valid Photo ID.

Any one of the following are accepted:

S.C. driver’s license

S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles ID card

S.C. Voter registration card with a photo

Federal Military ID

U.S. passport

Are ballot selfies legal?

State law prohibits anyone from showing their ballot to another person. The use of cameras is not allowed inside the polling place.

What if I notice a problem or have a concern at my precinct?

Any issues or complaints at a voting location should be addressed to the poll manager. If the issue is still not resolved, voters should contact the Beaufort County elections office as soon as possible. The phone number is 843-255-6900 and the address is 15 John Galt Road in Beaufort.

Allegations of election fraud may be reported to the State Law Enforcement Division’s hotline at 833-4SC-VOTE or by emailing documentation to 4SCVote@sled.sc.gov.