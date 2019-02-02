All You Need To Know About Healthcare Services Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HCSG) Financial Health

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $60 prize!

Small-caps and large-caps are wildly popular among investors, however, mid-cap stocks, such as Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG), with a market capitalization of US$3.2b, rarely draw their attention from the investing community. However, generally ignored mid-caps have historically delivered better risk adjusted returns than both of those groups. Let’s take a look at HCSG’s debt concentration and assess their financial liquidity to get an idea of their ability to fund strategic acquisitions and grow through cyclical pressures. Remember this is a very top-level look that focuses exclusively on financial health, so I recommend a deeper analysis into HCSG here.

How much cash does HCSG generate through its operations?

HCSG’s debt levels have fallen from US$25m to US$10.0m over the last 12 months made up of predominantly near term debt. With this reduction in debt, HCSG currently has US$90m remaining in cash and short-term investments for investing into the business. Additionally, HCSG has produced cash from operations of US$79m during the same period of time, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 793%, indicating that HCSG’s debt is appropriately covered by operating cash. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In HCSG’s case, it is able to generate 7.93x cash from its debt capital.

Can HCSG pay its short-term liabilities?

Looking at HCSG’s US$166m in current liabilities, the company has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 3.05x. However, many consider a ratio above 3x to be high, although this is not necessarily a bad thing.

Can HCSG service its debt comfortably?

With debt at 2.4% of equity, HCSG may be thought of as having low leverage. HCSG is not taking on too much debt commitment, which may be constraining for future growth.

HCSG’s high cash coverage and low debt levels indicate its ability to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate ample cash flow. Furthermore, the company will be able to pay all of its upcoming liabilities from its current short-term assets. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for HCSG’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. I suggest you continue to research Healthcare Services Group to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

