What you need to know before the hearing for a Louisiana man convicted by nonunanimous jury

Brandon Jackson will appear in court Thursday morning, for a second attempt at post-conviction relief.

Jackson is among 1500 Louisianans imprisoned by nonunanimous jury convictions. Louisiana has been an outlier among states allowing people to be convicted of serious offenses without the unanimous consent of a jury.

Jackson was sentenced to life in 1997 following a conviction for armed robbery. He had six prior convictions, including possession of a schedule 1 with intent to distribute, burglary and an attempted armed robbery.

These past convictions enhanced his sentencing because he was charged under the state's habitual offender law.

In October 2021, Promise of Justice Initiative attorney Claude-Michael Comeau argued for post-conviction relief in front of Judge Mike Nerren at the Bossier Parish Court House.

Nerren stayed Jackson’s post-conviction relief stating that he wanted the Louisiana Supreme Court’s opinion before deciding.

“The judge was inclined to deny it, I believe his interpretation is that the Louisiana Supreme Court has to make a decision on that first,” Comeau said in a prior interview. “We requested that he steady the case instead and we could come back and hopefully the Supreme Court has made a positive decision.”

Comeau is an attorney with Promise of Justice Initiative which is a New Orleans-based non-profit organization that advocates for criminal justice reform, civil rights protections and the abolition of the death penalty and other excessive inhumane punishments.

Jackson will appear in court Thursday with Comeau to argue his post-conviction relief in front of Judge Doug Stinson.

