What to know about Henderson County 2024 primary elections: who has filed, how to register

HENDERSONVILLE - Filing for the 2024 elections began on Dec. 4, and as of Dec. 7 in Henderson County, 20 candidates have filed, according to the Henderson County Board of Elections.

There were some notables who didn't file, including Henderson County Board of Education Chair Blair Craven, who announced he wouldn't be running for reelection, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family.

Vietnam veteran Harvey Sankey, left, talks with Henderson County Board of Education chairman Blair Craven on Oct. 1 prior to the Blue Ridge Honor Flight.

"Another reason is I truly believe in term limits, from the presidency down to your local elections," Craven told the Times-News on Dec. 7. "I don't think it's healthy for any community to have someone in office for 20 years or more."

Craven said he joined the school board in 2015 to help with getting renovations made at Hendersonville High School. As far as his plans after his term ends in 2024, he said wouldn't rule out running for another office in the future.

"It is time for a break. I'm going to spend more quality time with my family," he said. "You may see me here in the future maybe decide to run for another office, but for right now, it's time to take a break."

Amy Lynn Holt, a former school board chair, filed to return to the board, and Robert Bridges filed for reelection. Also filing this week for school board were Mary Ellen Kustin, who announced her election filing on Dec. 7, and Michael Absher, who didn't win his reelection bid in 2020.

For the Henderson County Board of Commissioners, five filed, including current commissioners Daniel Andreotta (District 2) and David Hill (District 5). The others filing for District 2 were Sheila Franklin and Erik Weber, and current Henderson County School Board member Jay Egolf filed for District 5.

Current Hendersonville City Council members Jennifer Hensley and Lyndsey Simpson are the only two who filed for Hendersonville City Council.

In Flat Rock, vice mayor Anne Coletta filed for mayor. Current mayor Nick Weedman announced he would retire when his term expires in 2024.

For the state legislature, three Republicans filed for reelection: Tim Moffitt (N.C. Senate, District 48), Jake Johnson (N.C. House, District 113) and Jennifer Balkcom (N.C. House, District 117).

Dates to know:

Dec. 15: Filing ends.

Jan. 2: Voters can begin requesting absentee ballots.

Feb. 9: Voter registration deadline.

Feb. 27: Absentee ballot request deadline.

Feb. 15-March 15: Early voting.

March 5: Primary Election Day.

March 15: Official election results available.

Photo ID requirements: A new state law requires all voters to show photo ID when they go to the polls. According to state guidelines, these are acceptable IDs (unexpired or expired no more than a year):

N.C. driver’s license.

State ID from N.C. DMV

Driver’s license or non-driver ID from another state, District of Columbia, or U.S. territory. This only applies to voters registered in North Carolina within 90 days of the election.

U.S. passport or U.S. passport card.

N.C. voter photo ID card issued by a county board of elections.

College or university student ID approved by the N.C. Board of Elections.

State or local government or charter school employee ID approved by the N.C. Board of Elections.

Photo IDs that people can use irrespective of expiration date are:

Military or veterans ID cards issued by the U.S. government.

Tribal enrollment cards issued by a tribe recognized by the state or federal government.

ID cards issued by an agency of the U.S. government or the state of North Carolina for a public assistance program.

Learn more at www.ncsbe.gov/voting/voter-id.

Voters are also able to get a free ID from their county board of elections, Duncan said. If the voter does not show an acceptable ID, the voter may vote with an ID Exception Form and a provisional ballot, or vote with a provisional ballot and return to their county board of elections office with their photo ID by the day before county canvass.

List of others who filed in Henderson County:

Laurel Park Mayor: Carey O'Cain (incumbent)

Laurel Park Town Council: George Banta

Laurel Park Town Council: Travis Bonnema

Flat Rock District 1: Thomas F. Carpenter

Flat Rock District 3: Cheryl Stuller

Fletcher Town Council District 3: James Player

Fletcher Town Council District 2: Keith Reed

District Court Judge: James Marshall (R)

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: Henderson County elections 2024 what to know