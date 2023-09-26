What to know: Hendersonville's new ordinance on towing, private lots

The city of Hendersonville has a new ordinance regulating towing companies and private parking lots downtown, after fielding complaints from residents and visitors about unfair or confusing practices.

The city has received complaints about towing companies' fees and policies, and people have also been confused by citations that looked as if they were issued by the city, City Manager John Connet said.

In addition, some towing practices “have exposed the public or members of the towing industry to harm. Non-consensual towing or booting can leave unknowing drivers without means of transportation and can lead to altercations between vehicle owners and towing personnel,” according to the ordinance.

The issue is exacerbated by the fact that the number of private lots is “growing every day,” Connet said. There were about 10 private lots in the city in mid-September.

"The goal of the ordinance is to “make it uniform and lay out the rules for everybody,” Connet said. “It’s our way of protecting the consumer and the folks that come downtown.”

The policy takes effect Nov. 1 and will be enforced by the Hendersonville Police Department.

The biggest change is in signage requirements. Owners of private lots must post a sign that includes the hours when public parking is not allowed, contact information for the towing company and what fees will be charged for towing and release.

The policy also addresses the size and location of the signs.

“We put a lot of things in there to really protect the consumer,” Connet said.

The state’s General Statutes don’t allow the city to determine the amount of towing fees, only how companies charge, City Attorney Angela Beeker told City Council members during their meeting Sept. 7. Towing companies must have a permit from the city, and companies cannot tow from private lots unless signage is present in the lot that meets the requirements of the ordinance.

Beginning Nov. 1, signs must:

Be a minimum of 18 inches by 24 inches and a maximum of six square feet in size.

Be placed at each access or curb cut allowing vehicular access to the property and in at least one other location. At least one sign must be visible and legible from all spaces within the private parking lot or placed at each parking space that restricts or prohibits parking.

Display, in not less than 2-inch-high letters on a contrasting background, the words “tow-away zone,” “towing enforced” or similar phrase, or in the case of a wheel lock being applied, the words “unauthorized vehicles booted,” “wheel locks in use” or similar phrase.

Display, in not less than 2-inch-high letters on a contrasting background, a statement indicating that parking by is prohibited or otherwise restricted by the use of a phrase such as “leased parking only,” “no parking,” “parking for customers only,” “parking for residents only,” “paid parking only” or a similar phrase. If parking is not prohibited or restricted on a continuous basis, the days of the week and hours of the day during which parking is prohibited or restricted shall be posted.

Display, in not less than 1-inch-high letters on a contrasting background, the name and phone number of the service provider, which must be reachable at any time, 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

Display, in not less than 1-inch-high letters on a contrasting background, the fees and charges of the service provider.

Display, in not less than 1-inch-high letters on a contrasting background, the web address for the city’s webpage designated by the city to provide information for persons whose vehicles have been towed.

If the owner or driver of the vehicle returns to a private parking lot while towing operators are on scene, the tow truck operator or wheel lock operator shall release the motor vehicle to that person upon payment of the applicable fees.

Commercial lots also have similar signage requirements that specify their size, language and information. In addition, the requirements for towing companies and lot owners include:

Service providers shall, at a minimum, accept payment by cash, debit card, and at least two major national credit cards.

Tow truck operators and wheel lock operators must be able to accept all required forms of payment at the private parking lot, and at the tow storage lot.

A person with the authority and ability to release the motor vehicle must answer the call, or return the call, within 15 minutes of a message being left. The vehicle must be available for release at the tow storage lot within 30 minutes of the call being answered or the call being returned, whichever is later, but not less than 45 minutes from the message being left.

A commercial parking lot owner or operator may not use the words “citation,” “ticket,” “penalty,” “fine” or other words that would tend to deceive the public into thinking the fee is being assessed by the city.

Commercial parking lot operators shall provide a method for persons charged a fee to contest or otherwise question the fee that was charged.

The ordinance also addresses regulations for wheel locks, tow storage lots, fees and penalties for lot owners and towing companies, and what information towing companies must report to the police department.

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: City has new towing, private lot ordinance ... here's what to know