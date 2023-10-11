Do you know her? Gulfport police asking for assistance in identifying injured woman

The Gulfport Police Department is looking for help in identifying a woman who suffered a medical emergency, the department said in a press release Wednesday.

On Sept. 30, Gulfport police responded to a call about a woman having a medical emergency in the 1000 block of East Bay Tree Drive.

When officers responded to the incident, occupants of the residence told officers they only knew the woman as ‘Peaches’. The woman did not have a cell phone or other identification on her, police say.

Authorities estimate she’s in her early 20s and has connections to the Gulf Coast.

The Gulfport Police Department urges anyone who has information about ‘Peaches’ to contact the Gulfport Police Department at (228) 868-5959.

The arm of a woman only known as ‘Peaches’. The Gulfport Police Department is looking for assistance in identifying her. Gulfport Police Department

