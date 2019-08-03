Do You Know About Hilton Food Group plc’s (LON:HFG) ROCE?

Today we'll look at Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Hilton Food Group:

0.14 = UK£41m ÷ (UK£577m - UK£280m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

So, Hilton Food Group has an ROCE of 14%.

Does Hilton Food Group Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. It appears that Hilton Food Group's ROCE is fairly close to the Food industry average of 12%. Separate from Hilton Food Group's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

Hilton Food Group's current ROCE of 14% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 28% ROCE. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. You can see in the image below how Hilton Food Group's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hilton Food Group's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Hilton Food Group has total assets of UK£577m and current liabilities of UK£280m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 49% of its total assets. With this level of current liabilities, Hilton Food Group's ROCE is boosted somewhat.

The Bottom Line On Hilton Food Group's ROCE

The Bottom Line On Hilton Food Group's ROCE

Hilton Food Group's ROCE does look good, but the level of current liabilities also contribute to that. Hilton Food Group looks strong on this analysis, but there are plenty of other companies that could be a good opportunity.