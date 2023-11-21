Do you know him? Elyria Police need help to identify child

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – The Elyria Police Department is asking for help on social media to identify a child who was found wandering around 6 a.m.

A photo of the child was posted to the Elyria Police Department’s Facebook page Tuesday morning.

According to Elyria police, the child looks to be about 5 years old. He was found wandering on Washington Avenue toward Downtown Elyria. Police also said he might be nonverbal.

“We are attempting to identify this child. If anyone has any information please contact EPD dispatch at 440-323-3302. Thanks for all your help in advance,” the post said.

According to police, Lorain County Children Services is involved. No further information has been made available at this time.

