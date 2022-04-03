Do you know him? Pascagoula police need your help to ID man found wandering the streets

Pascagoula police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man found wandering the city on Sunday morning.

The man was found around the area of Ingalls Avenue and 11th Street, police said on Facebook.

“He can not verbalize his personal information and we are trying to get him identified and get him home safely,” police said in the post.

The man was wearing blue jeans and a gray T-shirt printed with the Stitch character from Disney.

The Facebook post has been shared over 1,600 times Sunday morning. If you can help identify the man, call the Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211.