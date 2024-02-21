What to know about new homes coming to Maplewood Avenue in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH — Chinburg Development recently received final approval to build six new homes on Maplewood Avenue.

The development site, which is being called Eden Point, is located at 686 Maplewood Ave., near Interstate 95 and adjacent power lines.

The board voted unanimously to grant site plan approval for the development of the now vacant property, which was used for a time by the city as a laydown area for its Maplewood Avenue reconstruction project, according to documents filed with the city.

Chinburg Development received approval to build six new homes in Portsmouth at a site that could have become a mosque.

The site was also previously approved to become home to a new mosque on land owned by the Islamic Society of the Seacoast Area, according to engineer John Chagnon, who represented Chinburg Development at a recent city Planning Board hearing.

He explained the Islamic Society was having some “funding problems” to try to build the mosque at the 686 Maplewood Ave. site.

The Society found another location and the Maplewood Avenue site became available for Chinburg to develop, Chagnon said.

Three-story homes planned on Maplewood Avenue

Board approves six new homes off Maplewood Avene in Portsmouth to be built by Chinburg development.

The property was most recently assessed at $283,100, according to Portsmouth’s assessor’s office.

The six three-story homes planned for the site will each feature two-car garages and a driveway, Chagnon said.

Although they will be free-standing structures, they’ll be part of a condo association, according to documents filed with the city.

The homes will sit on a 1.44-acre parcel that will be accessed via a driveway off Maplewood Avenue, Chagnon said.

There will be a recreation area for residents in the new neighborhood, according to plans filed with the city.

The market-rate homes will feature a master bedroom and bathroom on the top floor, according to documents previously filed in connection with the Eden Point development.

They will also have two other bedrooms, an office, living and dining rooms and a second bathroom.

Plan for homes has been scaled back

The city's Zoning Board of Adjustment in August approved two variances Chinburg Development needed for the project, after the company scaled back its initial proposal — which was rejected in June — from a total of nine houses to six.

The first variance permits 10,462 square feet of lot area per dwelling unit where 15,000 is required, while the second variance permits six free-standing buildings where only one is permitted.

Planning Board member Beth Moreau called the development “a good use of a difficult area,” and pointed to the nearby highway and electric lines.

“I know there’s been several things proposed here in this area throughout the years,” she said.

Developers were also required to seek a Conditional Use Permit for the project, because “the property abuts the Interstate-95 Corridor and is located within the Highway Noise Overlay District,” according to Planning Manager Peter Stith.

The board voted unanimously to grant that Conditional Use Permit.

Developers had to show the project is “designed and constructed to reduce sound levels” at the homes because of the nearby highway, he said.

