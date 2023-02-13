What we know about the house fire, death investigation in southwest Fort Collins

Nearly a week after a body was found in a southwest Fort Collins home, the victim's death and a fire at the home are still under investigation, according to Fort Collins Police Services.

What we know about the case

Fort Collins police and Poudre Fire Authority were called to a house fire in the 2000 block of Churchill Court in southwest Fort Collins just before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7. The home was fully engulfed in flames, and firefighters worked to extinguish them from outside the home, according to a police news release and previous Coloradoan reporting.

After the house was deemed safe to enter the following day, investigators found what they believe to be the remains of an adult inside the home. Police had been notified that an adult female lived at the home, but they couldn't reach her.

The investigation into the cause of the fire was still ongoing Monday, with a possible update on the cause coming later this week, a Fort Collins Police Services spokesperson said.

The Larimer County Coroner's office did not respond to questions sent by the Coloradoan on Monday.

A bouquet of flowers rests against the fence encircling a southwest Fort Collins home where a body was found after a Feb. 7 house fire. The victim's cause of death and the cause of the fire were still under investigation as of Monday.

Protection order banned man arrested near scene from being near home

At the scene of the fire, police noticed a man standing nearby. After speaking with him, they soon discovered he had warrants out for his arrest and an active protection order prohibiting him from being near the residence of Churchill Court.

According to court records, the protection order dated back to the summer 2022.

The man was arrested Feb. 7 and booked into the Larimer County Jail on his outstanding warrants. He's also been charged with violating a protection order and obstructing a peace officer, according to court records. No additional charges had been filed, and the Eighth Judicial District Attorney's Office did not respond to questions about the possibility of additional charges as of 2 p.m. Monday.

Fort Collins police confirmed the man's name to the Coloradoan, but the Coloradoan has decided to not publicly name him before more information from the investigation is made public.

