Need To Know: i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV).

What Is Insider Buying?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.

i3 Verticals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Chairman & CEO Gregory Daily made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.0m worth of shares at a price of US$23.49 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$21.09). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

i3 Verticals insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders at i3 Verticals Have Bought Stock Recently

We saw some i3 Verticals insider buying shares in the last three months. Independent Director David Morgan shelled out US$43k for shares in that time. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Does i3 Verticals Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data suggests i3 Verticals insiders own 0.7% of the company, worth about US$3.7m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About i3 Verticals Insiders?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if i3 Verticals insiders bought more shares in the company.