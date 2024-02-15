You Know I'm Right: More people are needed to serve in US military

Are you young and fit but starting to feel out of shape and a bit sloppy? Out of college or high school but not encouraged by the available job prospects? Taking a lot of crap jobs but not seeing any future in any of them? Lacking medical insurance? Finding it difficult to find a place to live that you can afford in a neighborhood that won’t endanger your life? Tired of living with mom and dad? Maybe you should consider doing what I did in your circumstances. I joined the Navy!

It's true that this was over 50 years ago and that I had the additional pressure of a president who sent me letters informing me that he would send people to get me if I didn’t go willingly. Truthfully, I am not sure I would have done it had it not been for President Johnson’s encouragement. In any case it was the best decision of my life. Now, my knowledge of military service is, shall we say, dated. But I have family members and former students in the service, so I try to keep up. And while most of my service was with the Navy, my general impression is that military service is pretty much the same in all the branches although I am pretty sure it is a much more civilized lifestyle that it was when I joined. But here are some things to consider.

All the military services are desperate for recruits. This means waivers for past minor misconduct or some physical ailments are available as are relaxed age requirements in some cases. Benefits begin immediately upon acceptance including decent pay and allowances for uniforms, food and lodging. Top notch medical care is available to you and your family for free or at a low cost. Financial counselling and access to solid financial institutions can help get you started on a lifelong goal of financial security. Healthy living habits are encouraged and sometimes enforced such as quitting smoking, avoiding drugs, and reducing alcohol consumption. Physical fitness is mandatory. You will have 30 days of paid vacation after a year’s service. The opportunity to live and work overseas and/or obtain a college degree (or advanced degree) are not only possible but strongly encouraged. (Caution: Rules change frequently. My information is dated, as I’ve indicated. Each situation is different and before you commit, you must consult a recruiter to determine which benefits are available to you.)

But you shouldn’t just join the military for the benefits as substantial as they may be. While serving your country is not always fashionable in today’s society, it is necessary for the safety of the nation that as many citizens as possible serve. It is imperative that the U.S. maintain a military capability strong enough to deter bad actors from even contemplating challenging us. There is great satisfaction in serving our country and preserving our way of life. Sounds corny, but it is very true.

Nothing is for nothing, of course. If you join the military, you can expect to spend a lot of time away from friends and family. The work, while very satisfying, can involve long hours, danger to life and limb, and tough living conditions a long way from home. And yes, you can be killed doing your duty.

However, one of the greatest benefits of military service is getting out. Your access to funds for educational pursuits will follow you to civilian life and you will have an opportunity to join the reserve. If you stay for 20 years or more, you will receive a lifetime pension that allows a second career. Some of us have used that second career opportunity to advance in the education world such as, well, me (Granville and Newark high schools) or Ted Carter, the new president of The Ohio State University. You know I’m right.

Don R. Haven is a retired Naval Officer and retired high school teacher, who splits time between Granville and South Carolina. He can be reached at 740-504-8793 and donrichardhaven@gmail.com.

