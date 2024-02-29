You Know I'm Right: Neither Biden nor Trump fit to be president

Neither President Joe Biden nor President Donald Trump are acceptable options to lead our country after the next election. My faithful readers (both of them) know it. You know it and I know it. Most of the American people know it. I am not going to list the reasons because you know them too. How we got into this mess is beyond my rather weak understanding of political science, but the fact is that we are going to have to count on the respective conventions to come up with new candidates.

This is not a partisan plea. We are beyond that. It is 1939. Our enemies are challenging not only our way of life, but our existence. In the past eight years, many of the leaders of the major countries on the planet would not, in a sane world, be entrusted to handle a string of firecrackers let alone nuclear weapons. And that, I am sorry to say, includes the U.S. Although our military forces have been holding their own, they are stretched very thin, and I worry that we no longer have the credibility to deter bad actors that we once did. The military needs leadership from a Commander in Chief that it can trust.

Neither of the two leading contenders for president have shown any capability, let alone interest, in creating a vision for our country that both the left and the right can support. The division is deep and getting deeper. How many of us have lost friends and relationships with relatives over politics? The voters seem to be supporting President Biden because they fear the return of President Trump or supporting Trump because they fear the country can not abide a second Biden administration.

We are a truly self-governing representative republic, flawed though it may be. It has lasted nearly 250 years because against all odds Americans have taken the responsibility of choosing our leaders seriously. The United States has taken seriously the responsibility of ensuring that freedom remains a possibility for all the peoples of the world at great cost in blood and treasure. The ramifications of abandoning that seriousness are dire. Poll after poll of Americans have indicated that a huge majority is convinced that things are going in the wrong direction. The evidence is clear as is the lack of ability, vision and morality of the people we have chosen to lead our country.

As a rule, I prefer humor and entertainment over societal analysis in my writings. But there is a time when it is necessary for all of us to speak out and try to affect the course of events that clearly are leading to disaster. That time is now.

We will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the founding of this great nation during the next presidential term. There will be many opportunities to reflect on what has made us successful and the things that have held us back. The president will be speaking to the world about who we are and who we want to be in the next 250 years. Can’t we find someone to do that other than the two leading contenders for the job? You know I’m right.

Don R. Haven is a retired Naval Officer and retired high school teacher, who splits time between Granville and South Carolina. He can be reached at 740-504-8793 and donrichardhaven@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: You Know I'm Right: Neither Biden nor Trump fit to be president