What You Need To Know About Imerys SA’s (EPA:NK) Cash Situation

Imerys SA (EPA:NK) shareholders, and potential investors, need to understand how much cash the business makes from its core operational activities, as well as how much is invested back into the business. After investment, what’s left over is what belongs to you, the investor. This also determines how much the stock is worth. I will take you through NK’s cash flow health and the risk-return concept based on the stock’s cash flow yield, using the most recent financial data. This will help you think about the company from a cash perspective, which is a crucial factor to investing.

What is free cash flow?

Imerys generates cash through its day-to-day business, which needs to be reinvested into the company in order for it to continue operating. What remains after this expenditure, is known as its free cash flow, or FCF, for short.

The two ways to assess whether Imerys’s FCF is sufficient, is to compare the FCF yield to the market index yield, as well as determine whether the top-line operating cash flows will continue to grow.

Free Cash Flow = Operating Cash Flows – Net Capital Expenditure

Free Cash Flow Yield = Free Cash Flow / Enterprise Value

where Enterprise Value = Market Capitalisation + Net Debt

Along with a positive operating cash flow, Imerys also generates a positive free cash flow. However, the yield of 1.94% is not sufficient to compensate for the level of risk investors are taking on. This is because Imerys’s yield is well-below the market yield, in addition to serving higher risk compared to the well-diversified market index.

What’s the cash flow outlook for Imerys?

Another important consideration is whether this return is likely to be maintained over the next couple of years. We can gauge this by looking at NK’s expected operating cash flows. Over the next few years, NK is expected to deliver a decline in operating cash flow compared to the most recent level of €688m, which is not an encouraging sign. However, breaking down growth into a year on year basis, NK ‘s negative growth rate improves each year, from -15% next year, to 8.2% in the following year.

Next Steps:

Low free cash flow yield means you are not currently well-compensated for the risk you’re taking on by holding onto Imerys relative to a well-diversified market index. Moreover, the stock’s negative growth prospects in terms of cash flow, seems worrisome. Keep in mind that cash is only one aspect of investment analysis and there are other important fundamentals to assess. I recommend you continue to research Imerys to get a better picture of the company by looking at:

