What to know about inauguration events for Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's second swearing-in

Dec. 12 will be a busy day in Frankfort, as Kentuckians gather for Gov. Andy Beshear's inauguration. And he won't be the only notable name in attendance.

Beshear, who won four more years in office by defeating Republican challenger Daniel Cameron in the November election, will be sworn in alongside Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman for a second four-year term, with a full day of events planned leading up to the ceremony at the Kentucky Capitol.

That ceremony is just one part of an eventful schedule. A parade through town will take place along with a Grand March to recognize the governor and other Kentucky political figures. And country music star and Eastern Kentucky native Tyler Childers will take the stage at the inauguration ceremony, along with a reading from Silas House, the state's poet laureate.

You're invited, but attendees are asked to RSVP. That form is available on the inauguration event's website at Kentucky.gov/inaguration.

As part of the inauguration, kids around the Bluegrass State are invited to take part in a poster contest, with winners and their families invited to the Dec. 12 festivities. This year's theme is "Forward, Together," and children participating should "think about how Kentucky has met recent challenges ... with love, compassion and empathy for each other" and draw a picture of "the goal they want to see Kentuckians accomplish."

Two winners will be selected from three age groups — ages 6-9, ages 10-13 and ages 14-17. Entries should be submitted on paper no larger than 12-by-16-inches and are required to be drawn by hand. Entries must be postmarked by Tuesday and mailed to:

Kentucky State Capitol

ATTN: Poster Contest Panel

700 Capitol Ave., Suite 112

Frankfort, KY 40601

More information about the poster contest and submission requirements is available on the event website.

Here's a quick look at the schedule in Frankfort on inauguration day:

8:30 a.m. — Inaugural Breakfast Reception at the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History

9:30 a.m. — Inaugural Worship Service at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Inaugural Parade

1:30 p.m. — Inaugural Prelude on the Capitol steps

2 p.m. — Swearing-in Ceremony at the Kentucky Capitol

6 p.m. — The Grand March at the Capitol Rotunda

7 p.m. to 11 p.m. — Inaugural Ball at the Capitol Grounds (ticketed event not open to the public)

The Inaugural Parade, Swearing-In Ceremony and Grand March will be televised live on KET.

Reach Lucas Aulbach at laulbach@courier-journal.com.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear inauguration set for Dec. 12. What to know