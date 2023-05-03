What we know about the incidents Jackson Mahomes was arrested for in Johnson County

Jackson Mahomes was arrested Wednesday morning on a warrant and booked into the Johnson County jail, records show. Court documents show the 22-year-old social media influencer and brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is facing charges for three felony counts of aggravated sexual battery and one misdemeanor count of battery.

While his legal case is still unfolding, we do know a bit about the incident that prompted Mahomes’ arrest from past reporting.

Police previously confirmed they were investigating a Feb. 25 incident involving Mahomes at Aspens Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park, Kansas, where he had been accused of assaulting a waiter and the owner of the business.

Throughout that evening, Mahomes allegedly shoved a 19-year-old male waiter more than once and later forcibly kissed Aspen Vaughn, 40, the restaurant’s owner.

In a previous interview in March and a series of follow-up texts with The Star following the incidents, Vaughn recounted the events related to Mahomes’ arrest, which the waiter, who at the time asked not to be named, also backed up.

Here’s what we know about that night according to their accounts:

The waiter said Mahomes arrived at the restaurant with five friends around 9:30 p.m. The place was busy. About 80 people were eating dinner or at the bar.

Mahomes and his friends went downstairs into the restaurant’s basement office.

The waiter said he tried to go into the office, which is typically an employee area, and that the group wouldn’t let him enter. The waiter said Mahomes physically pushed him out of the office.

Mahomes’ group then moved upstairs to the restaurant’s VIP room.

At one point, Vaughn said she smelled marijuana coming from that room and told the group that they couldn’t smoke in the restaurant.

Shortly after 10 p.m., Vaughn said Mahomes asked to speak with her privately in the basement office to discuss the shoving incident that happened earlier in the evening with the waiter.

During that encounter, Vaughn said Mahomes grabbed her neck with enough force to leave a faint bruise (which was evident in a photograph she provided The Star) and forcibly kissed her at least twice.

She said his advances were unwelcome and shocking, and that he seemed to be intoxicated.

Mahomes and his group left around 10:45 p.m., according to the waiter, when Vaughn’s boyfriend told them to go and not come back.

Police arrived shortly after that in response to a phone call from the waiter’s father, who reported the shoving incident.

Story continues

“He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere,” Vaughn previously told The Star, “and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying ‘what are you doing?’ and then he proceeded to do it two more times where the last time I was pushing him off.”

Aspen Vaughn provided this photo, right, showing what she says shows the bruise on her neck from Jackson Mahomes’ alleged assault at Vaughn’s restaurant Aspens Restaurant and Lounge in February. The incident, shown at left, was captured on a surveillance camera in the restaurant.

An attorney for Mahomes previously contended that he did nothing wrong. The Star was not immediately able to reach the attorney Wednesday morning.

Mahomes was being held on $100,000 bond and will appear in court for arraignment on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at the Johnson County Courthouse.

This recap is based on previous reporting from The Star’s Mike Hendricks and Robert A. Cronkleton.