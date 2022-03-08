What we know about the indictments of former JEA executives Aaron Zahn, Ryan Wannemacher

On Monday, March 7, federal prosecutors unsealed a grand jury indictment charging two former JEA executives, Aaron Zahn and Ryan Wannemacher, with conspiracy and wire fraud.

The indictment accuses the city-owned utility’s former top executives of devising a plot to enrich themselves by tens of millions of dollars by disguising it as a good-faith exploration of JEA’s financial future, burying their plan beneath layers of legitimate work product provided by consultants as well as opaque — and fraudulent — financial forecasting generated by Zahn and his team.

Here's what we know about the indictment, including those charged and others mentioned in it, as well as what's next in the case.

JEA, Jacksonville's community-owned electric, water and sewer utility, is headquartered in downtown Jacksonville.

From Monday: Federal grand jury indicts former JEA executives on conspiracy, wire fraud

Mark Woods: His name isn't in it, but unsealing of JEA indictment seals Lenny Curry's legacy

Who are the former JEA executives charged with federal crimes?

Aaron Zahn, 42, is the former chief executive officer, who served in that role from mid-April 2018 to late January 28, 2020, when he was unanimously fired by JEA's board.

Ryan Wannemacher, 40, is the former chief financial officer, who served from April 2018 to Dec. 27, 2019, when he was fired by then-interim CEO Melissa Dykes.

What does the indictment say?

Read the 30-page indictment here.

New information: Federal prosecutors say former JEA CEO met with potential buyer before board vote. Who was it?

What crimes are Aaron Zahn and Ryan Wannemacher charged with?

Both are charged with conspiracy and wire fraud.

The federal case, in sum: Aaron Zahn had a fiduciary duty to disclose the potential for massive payouts to himself and his executive team were JEA sold to a buyer; not only did he fail to do that, the indictment alleges Zahn and Ryan Wannemacher took active, elaborate steps to mislead attorneys, auditors and the public away from that very finding.

Who else is mentioned in the indictment?

Story continues

The indictment also references "Person A" — JEA's former chief operations officer, who was Melissa Dykes — and "Person B," the former chief administrative officer, who was Herschel T. Vinyard.

It describes their roles in helping Zahn craft bleak financial scenarios that were designed to manipulate the utility's board of directors into believing privatization was the only feasible option going forward — the lynchpin to unlocking the multi-million dollar payouts possible under his secretly devised bonus plan.

However, the indictment doesn't allege any specific wrongdoing on the part of Dykes or Vinyard.

How much jail time could Aaron Zahn and Ryan Wannemacher face if convicted?

The conspiracy and wire fraud charges carry a maximum penalty exceeding 20 years, but federal judges have broad leeway and only rarely hand down the lengthiest sentences.

Former JEA CEO Aaron Zahn, left, and former CFO Ryan Wannemacher.

Who is leading the case against Aaron Zahn and Ryan Wannemacher?

The case against Zahn and Wannemacher is led by veteran public-corruption prosecutor A. Tysen Duva, who is also leading the re-trial of ex-U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown on fraud and tax crimes and handled the successful fraud prosecution of former Jacksonville City Council members Katrina Brown and Reggie Brown.

Timeline: The failed attempt to privatize JEA and the legal trouble that followed

The reaction: City Council members, Mayor Lenny Curry, public react to indictment of former JEA executives

A look back: Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry’s comments since 2015 about privatizing JEA

How are city leaders reacting to the indictment?

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said of the indictments: "My administration has, and will continue, to cooperate with all official inquiries into the management of our local utility. Beyond that, I will reserve further comment at this time out of respect for the ongoing legal process." Here's more reaction from city leaders.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: JEA scandal: What we know about the indictments and what's next