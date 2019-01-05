Do You Know What Indra Sistemas, S.A.’s (BME:IDR) P/E Ratio Means?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Indra Sistemas, S.A.’s (BME:IDR) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Indra Sistemas has a price to earnings ratio of 14.9, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay €14.9 for every €1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Indra Sistemas:

P/E of 14.9 = €8.21 ÷ €0.55 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each €1 of company earnings. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the ‘E’ will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Indra Sistemas shrunk earnings per share by 13% over the last year. But EPS is up 13% over the last 5 years.

How Does Indra Sistemas’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that Indra Sistemas has a lower P/E than the average (24.4) P/E for companies in the it industry.

BME:IDR PE PEG Gauge January 5th 19 More

Indra Sistemas’s P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Indra Sistemas’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Indra Sistemas has net debt worth 49% of its market capitalization. This is a reasonably significant level of debt — all else being equal you’d expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.

The Verdict On Indra Sistemas’s P/E Ratio

Indra Sistemas’s P/E is 14.9 which is below average (18.1) in the ES market. The debt levels are not a major concern, but the lack of EPS growth is likely weighing on sentiment.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.