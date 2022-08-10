seb_ra / iStock.com

It’s National Lazy Day — a day set aside to do absolutely nothing at all — but you’re already here. Might as well give today’s top financial stories a gander … then you can go back to being lazy. You’ve earned it.

The Big Lead: Inflation Cooled Slightly in July Due to Lower Gas Prices

Inflation finally started to cool down in July, giving analysts and investors a small sense of relief. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) report showed the all-items index for the 12 months ending in July decreased to 8.5%, driven largely by falling gas prices.

Read the full story here

Rent Spotlight: Tenant Unions Want Biden To Declare State of Emergency

A coalition of tenant unions, community organizations and legal groups is asking the Biden administration to take more action to fight rent inflation — which they are calling a “national emergency.”

Read the full story here

That’s Interesting: Eating Out Continues To Get More Expensive

Despite the encouraging signs of an overall lower inflation rate and recent price declines concerning gas, some indexes remained high, like food. The overall food CPI increased 10.9% over the last year. This marks the biggest 12-month surge since the index period ending in May 1979.

Read the full story here

Bonus: 6 Ways You Can Use Your Home to Your Monetary Advantage

Home is where the heart is — but it’s also where the money is. Even as rents and mortgages soar, there are unique ways to make some extra cash off your living space.

Read the full story here

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: GO in the Know: Inflation Eases a Bit, a Rent ‘Emergency’ & Top Financial News for August 10