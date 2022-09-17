Jacob Ammentorp Lund / iStock.com

I hope you all had a nice week so far, but if you didn’t get a chance to catch up on the latest top financial stories — we got you covered here. Enjoy the weekend!

The Big Lead: Inflation Still Hot Despite Sharp Drop in Gas Prices

Inflation hit 8.3% in August — despite a sharp drop in gas prices — driven largely by soaring shelter, food and medical care prices. Read the full story here

Business Spotlight: Free National Cheeseburger Day Sandwiches

Sunday, Sept. 18 is National Cheeseburger Day, and many of our favorite burger chains — McDonald’s, Wendy’s and more — are getting in on the action. Read the full story here

That’s Interesting: You Can Save $1,760 a Year by Thrift Store Shopping

With inflation still running hot and consumers looking to spend (but spend less), shoppers are now flocking to thrift stores at a remarkable rate to stretch their dollars. Read the full story here

Bonus: Top 10 Toys for the Holiday Season 2022

With Santa and the elves toiling away at the North Pole following summer vacation, it’s a good time to sneak a glance at the BJ’s Wholesale Club website for ideas on popular toys. The company released its list of the Top 10 Toys for the 2022 holiday season. Read the full story here

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: GO in the Know: Inflation Remains High, National Cheeseburger Day Freebies & Top Financial News of the Week