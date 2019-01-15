What Should You Know About ING Groep N.V.’s (AMS:INGA) Growth?

Since ING Groep N.V. (AMS:INGA) released its earnings in September 2018, analyst consensus outlook appear cautiously subdued, with profits predicted to rise by 14% next year against the higher past 5-year average growth rate of 16%. By 2020, we can expect ING Groep’s bottom line to reach €5.6b, a jump from the current trailing-twelve-month of €4.9b. In this article, I’ve outline a few earnings growth rates to give you a sense of the market sentiment for ING Groep in the longer term. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

How is ING Groep going to perform in the near future?

The longer term expectations from the 21 analysts of INGA is tilted towards the positive sentiment. Generally, broker analysts tend to make predictions for up to three years given the lack of visibility beyond this point. To reduce the year-on-year volatility of analyst earnings forecast, I’ve inserted a line of best fit through the expected earnings figures to determine the annual growth rate from the slope of the line.

ENXTAM:INGA Future Profit January 15th 19 More

By 2022, INGA’s earnings should reach €6.5b, from current levels of €4.9b, resulting in an annual growth rate of 9.7%. EPS reaches €1.52 in the final year of forecast compared to the current €1.26 EPS today. Margins are currently sitting at 29%, which is expected to expand to 34% by 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For ING Groep, I’ve put together three relevant factors you should further research:

