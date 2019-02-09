Need To Know: Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

Innospec Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Chief Technology Officer and Senior VP of Research & Technology Ian McRobbie made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$384k worth of shares at a price of US$76.71 each. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$72.16. While their view may have changed since the sale, this is not a particularly positive fact. We generally tread carefully if insiders have been selling on market, even if they sold slightly above the current price.

In total, Innospec insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The average sell price was around US$75.11. We don’t gain much confidence from insider selling near the recent share price. But we don’t put too much weight on the insider selling, since sellers could have personal reasons. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Innospec Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we’ve seen a bit of insider buying at Innospec. Non-Employee Director David Landless shelled out US$38k for shares in that time. It’s good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. But the amount invested in the last three months isn’t enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Innospec insiders own about US$29m worth of shares. That equates to 1.7% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Innospec Insider Transactions Indicate?

We note a that there has been a tad more insider buying than selling, recently. But the net investment is not enough to encourage us much. Still, the insider transactions at Innospec in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But it’s good to see that insiders own shares in the company. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Innospec, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.