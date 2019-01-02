What You Need To Know Before Investing In Arena REIT (ASX:ARF)

Arena REIT is a AU$670m small-cap, real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Melbourne, Australia. REITs are basically a portfolio of income-producing real estate investments, which are owned and operated by management of that trust company. They have to meet certain requirements in order to become a REIT, meaning they should be analyzed a different way. In this commentary, I’ll take you through some of the things I look at when assessing ARF.

A common financial term REIT investors should know is Funds from Operations, or FFO for short, which is a REIT’s main source of income from its portfolio of property, such as rent. FFO is a cleaner and more representative figure of how much ARF actually makes from its day-to-day operations, compared to net income, which can be affected by one-off activities or non-cash items such as depreciation. For ARF, its FFO of AU$34m makes up 77% of its gross profit, which means the majority of its earnings are high-quality and recurring.

In order to understand whether ARF has a healthy balance sheet, we have to look at a metric called FFO-to-total debt. This tells us how long it will take ARF to pay off its debt using its income from its main business activities, and gives us an insight into ARF’s ability to service its borrowings. With a ratio of 19%, the credit rating agency Standard & Poor would consider this as significantly high risk. This would take ARF 5.3 years to pay off using operating income alone. Given that long-term debt is a multi-year commitment this is not unusual, however, the longer it takes for a company to pay back debt, the higher the risk associated with that company.

Next, interest coverage ratio shows how many times ARF’s earnings can cover its annual interest payments. Usually the ratio is calculated using EBIT, but for REITs, it’s better to use FFO divided by net interest. This is similar to the above concept, but looks at the nearer-term obligations. With an interest coverage ratio of 6.22x, it’s safe to say ARF is generating an appropriate amount of cash from its borrowings.

In terms of valuing ARF, FFO can also be used as a form of relative valuation. Instead of the P/E ratio, P/FFO is used instead, which is very common for REIT stocks. In ARF’s case its P/FFO is 19.35x, compared to the long-term industry average of 16.5x, meaning that it is slightly overvalued.

Arena REIT can bring diversification into your portfolio due to its unique REIT characteristics. Before you make a decision on the stock today, keep in mind I’ve only covered one metric in this article, the FFO, which is by no means comprehensive. I’d strongly recommend continuing your research on the following areas I believe are key fundamentals for ARF:

