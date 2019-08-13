What You Need To Know Before Investing In Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a US$8.2b mid-cap, real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Santa Monica, United States. REITs are basically a portfolio of income-producing real estate investments, which are owned and operated by management of that trust company. They have to meet certain requirements in order to become a REIT, meaning they should be analyzed a different way. I’ll take you through some of the key metrics you should use in order to properly assess DEI.

REIT investors should be familiar with the term Fund from Operations (FFO) – a REIT’s main source of cash flow from its day-to-day business activities. FFO is a higher quality measure of earnings because it takes out the impact of non-recurring sales and non-cash items such as depreciation. These items can distort the bottom line and not necessarily reflective of DEI’s daily operations. For DEI, its FFO of US$433m makes up 71% of its gross profit, which means the majority of its earnings are high-quality and recurring.

DEI's financial stability can be gauged by seeing how much its FFO generated each year can cover its total amount of debt. The higher the coverage, the less risky DEI is, broadly speaking, to have debt on its books. The metric I'll be using, FFO-to-debt, also estimates the time it will take for the company to repay its debt with its FFO. With a ratio of 10%, the credit rating agency Standard & Poor would consider this as aggressive risk. This would take DEI 10 years to pay off using just operating income, which is a long time, and risk increases with time. But realistically, companies have many levers to pull in order to pay back their debt, beyond operating income alone.

I also look at DEI's interest coverage ratio, which demonstrates how many times its earnings can cover its yearly interest expense. This is similar to the concept above, but looks at the upcoming obligations. The ratio is typically calculated using EBIT, but for a REIT stock, it's better to use FFO divided by net interest. With an interest coverage ratio of 3.25x, it’s safe to say DEI is generating an appropriate amount of cash from its borrowings.

I also use FFO to look at DEI's valuation relative to other REITs in United States by using the price-to-FFO metric. This is conceptually the same as the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio, but as previously mentioned, FFO is more suitable. In DEI’s case its P/FFO is 18.9x, compared to the long-term industry average of 16.5x, meaning that it is slightly overvalued.

In this article, I've taken a look at Funds from Operations using various metrics, but it is certainly not sufficient to derive an investment decision based on this value alone. Douglas Emmett can bring about diversification for your portfolio, but before you decide to invest, take a look at the other aspects you must consider before investing:

